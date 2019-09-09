A man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder by Goose Creek police has turned himself in to authorities.
Jamal Denico Baylock, 25, is suspected of shooting at an apartment complex Monday morning, striking one person in the arm in the process, police said.
Officers were called to the scene near the 1000 building of the Waters at St. James apartment complex where they found the victim, who accused Baylock of shooting him and driving away in a charcoal cray Dodge Charger, police said.
"After seeing the media release, Jamal Baylock’s family made contact with a family friend who in turn made contact with Chief L.J. Roscoe," police said. "Roscoe was then able to make telephone contact with Baylock’s mother and convinced the family that it was in his best interest to turn him in."
The suspect turned himself in to the chief at 6:33 p.m., police said.
Gregory Yee contributed to this report.