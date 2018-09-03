Charleston police are looking for a 30-year-old suspect in the attack last month on a transgender woman, they said Sunday.
Christopher Lamar Price is "wanted for an aggravated assault" near 28 Ann St. in downtown Charleston, the authorities said. Court records showed that Price has a long history of arrests on drug and assault charges. His most recent arrest had come in February, on heroin and marijuana charges.
The victim, a 34-year-old Goose Creek woman, was leaving Deco Nightclub about 2 a.m. Aug. 19 when a man confronted her and used slurs about her gender identity, investigators said. Outside an elevator of the nearby parking garage, the police said the man first kicked the woman's sister in the stomach, then punched the woman in the head as she came to her sister's aid. She was knocked out and bloodied. She returned to work last week.
The Charleston Police Department released surveillance images of a man wanted for questioning the attack, but the agency had not announced any suspects until Sunday.
Price is 6-foot and 290 pounds, according to a police flier calling for his arrest. His most recent address wasn't immediately known, but court records indicated that he has lived on Fort Drive in Hanahan.
Price was arrested on a count of assault with intent to kill in 2008. He pleaded guilty three years later to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and a judge sentenced him to six months of probation.
He was jailed in 2012 on a drug charge. A booking photo for that arrest showed gashes on his face and a bandage wrapped around his head.
Another jail mug shot showed a tattoo on his chest featuring images of a God-like figure and a wooden gavel. Emblazoned over it are the words, "Only God can judge me."