North Charleston police have arrested a man suspected of holding a woman at knifepoint and raping her near a Rivers Avenue shopping center last month.
Maurice Jerome Prioleau, 42, of North Charleston, turned himself in to investigators Tuesday night, said Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman.
Prioleau was wanted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as one count each of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.
According to investigators, Prioleau lives on Marson Street near the Liberty Mall shopping center at Rivers Avenue and Harley Street where a woman reported a man raped her Aug. 13.
The victim said she was looking for scrap wood in a Dumpster around 11 p.m. when a man approached and asked if she smoked, according to an incident report. The woman replied that she did not. The man got closer and asked if she wanted ecstasy pills, to which she again replied no.
The man, who told the woman his name was "Tony," pulled out a folding knife and threatened her while holding it to her throat.
He forced her into her vehicle, where the woman attempted to use her Taser. She left a voicemail for a friend before the man took her phone away, the report stated.
The attacker then forced the woman out of the car and behind a building, where she said he raped her and repeatedly bashed her head into a concrete block.
After he left, the victim counted to 120 before running to a gas station for help. She was transported to an area hospital.
Officers recovered the woman's Taser, clothing items and a coffee cup in a nearby parking lot. They found her vehicle several hours later next to a church 1½ miles away from the scene.
Pryor said detectives positively identified Prioleau as a suspect on Aug. 24. DNA evidence came back Sept. 10, and authorities obtained warrants for Prioleau the following day.
State Law Enforcement Division records show that Prioleau's prior criminal history includes convictions of strong arm robbery, burglary, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights and drug possession.