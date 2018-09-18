Thomas Lawton Evans pleaded guilty Tuesday to abducting a Johns Island girl during a violent home invasion and told the FBI he killed his girlfriend — a Spartanburg County woman who has been missing since around the same time, prosecutors said.

Evans, 37, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Charleston to charges of kidnapping, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity and aggravated sexual abuse in connection with the abduction of a 4-year-old girl.

He faces 30 years to life in prison for the crimes and will be sentenced at a later date.

He also faces state charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and weapon possession.

The young girl's abduction ignited a frenzied search by local, state and national authorities that lasted for about a day. Authorities have been searching for Sharon Nannette Hayden, 39, of Spartanburg, since they first learned of the abduction.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams told Judge David Norton that Evans has admitted to FBI agents he stabbed Hayden after an argument, sending her fleeing into a nearby wooded area. Officials said Evans had been staying with Hayden after his release from state prison in early February.

Evans also told investigators he watched Hayden collapse in the woods and believes she died. Evans told investigators he left her there, though her body has not been recovered, prosecutors said. The investigation remains ongoing.

He made a run for the Lowcountry with Hayden's car after the argument, the prosecutor said.

Evans was spotted in Berkeley County with Hayden's vehicle two days before the abduction on Johns Island. Prosecutors said Tuesday Evans took Hayden's phone and posed as her when family and colleagues attempted to reach her when she couldn't be found.

It was Feb. 13 when prosecutors said Evans eyed the mother and her five children as she drove them to school in West Ashley. She dropped off two children and headed back to her Whitney Lake home with her other children, ages 4, 2 and five months.

They were the "perfect family" Evans wanted to belong to, he told investigators, adding that his initial plan was to rob them.

The mother was setting the car seat down inside her home when she heard steps behind her, she would later recall to authorities, the prosecutor said.

Evans attacked her from behind, authorities said. The mother of five fought back as he bashed her head into the hardwood and punched her in the face. If she continued to resist, prosecutors said he told her, he would hurt whoever else was in the house. He bound her feet and hands and sexually assaulted her.

The prosecutor told the judge the woman's memory and cognitive abilities had been severely affected by the attack. One of the few things she could recall was yelling for the 4-year-old to run and hide. Evans would eventually find her hiding in a bedroom with the 2-year-old, Williams told the judge.

Evans took the 4-year-old and fled the home, leaving the mother gravely injured with multiple facial fractures and bleeding on her brain. She fell in and out of consciousness until officers arrived at her home that evening after she didn't pick up her two other children from school.

Meanwhile, Evans fled with the young girl to Alabama. The next day railroad workers spotted her in a parked car with a man who was asleep, authorities said. Police arrived at the scene after the workers reported what they saw.

She had been dressed in what appeared to be adult clothing, prosecutors said. Authorities also said she was sexually assaulted.

The Post and Courier does not name victims of sexual assault.

Evans was arrested in Mississippi driving another stolen car following a police pursuit.

Angie Jackson contributed to this report.