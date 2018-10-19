Charleston police charged a North Charleston man on Friday in connection with a shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl the night before.
Jimmy Deandre Henderson, 31, of Aintree Avenue, turned himself in to authorities around 5:30 p.m., said Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department.
Henderson has been charged with one count each of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a handgun, Francis said.
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the Ashley Arms Apaprtments, 1100 Crull Drive, where they made contact with two women who directed them inside an apartment where they found the girl, according to an incident report. She had suffered a gunshot wound to one of her legs.
The officers moved the girl outside and stabilized her until paramedics arrived, the report stated. She was transported to Medical University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.