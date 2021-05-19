Man, son riding four-wheelers in Dorchester County discover human skull, other remains

Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating after a man and his young son discovered a human skull and other remains in a wooded area near Summerville earlier this month.
Dorchester County sheriff's deputies were called about 6:15 p.m. May 18 to the corner of Finucan Road and U.S. Highway 78 after a man reported he and his son were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area off Finucan when they found a body, according to an incident report.
Deputies found the remains, which looked like they'd "been in the woods for sometime (sic)," the report said.
Authorities found "several items of identification" on the remains, according to the report. The Dorchester County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the person's name.
In addition to a skull, deputies found "other skeletal remains of a human to include shoes, a belt and clothing," the report said.
Further information about the case wasn't available May 19.