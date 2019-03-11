A man was shot and killed in a Goose Creek residence on Sunday, Berkeley County deputies said.
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at a residence on Harbour Lake Drive shortly before 6 p.m., according to an incident report released on Monday. So far, authorities have arrested one suspect in connection to the homicide.
Andrea Gregg is charged with accessory to murder after the fact. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear as of Monday.
Upon arrival, authorities found the man inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, the report stated. A deputy rendered first aid until an ambulance arrived, though the man, who has not been publicly identified, died of his injuries, deputies said.