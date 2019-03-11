A man died Sunday after he was shot when he answered the door at a Goose Creek apartment, Berkeley County authorities said.
Eugene Fordham, 64, of Moncks Corner was visiting the home at 3501 Harbour Lake Drive when he was shot, according to the Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
Deputies found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest when they arrived shortly before 6 p.m. Fordham was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Authorities have arrested one person in connection to the homicide.
Andrea Anna Octivia Gregg, 29, of Otranto Road in North Charleston, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Gregg did not have any known criminal charges in South Carolina prior to her arrest, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.
Fordham's death is the third homicide investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office this year, according to a Post and Courier database. There have been 12 slayings in the tri-county area.