A man who was shot Sunday night in Mount Pleasant died at the hospital shortly after.

Charleston County sheriff's deputies were called out to Boston Grill Road around 9 p.m. Authorities found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Deputies believe the shooting happened in a vacant lot. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. Residents near the crime scene were not willing to talk with authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.