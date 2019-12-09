Sheriff’s Office: Woman dies after three-car crash on Highway 78 (copy)

A man who was shot Sunday night in Mount Pleasant died at the hospital shortly after. 

Charleston County sheriff's deputies were called out to Boston Grill Road around 9 p.m. Authorities found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after arriving. 

Deputies believe the shooting happened in a vacant lot. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. Residents near the crime scene were not willing to talk with authorities. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5715. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Tags

Thomas Novelly reports on crime, growth and development as well as military issues in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. Previously, he was a reporter at the Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.