Man shot dead in Lincolnville after trying to stop an argument, deputies say

Charleston County deputies are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville that left a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Deputies said they responded to a shooting at a Lincoln Avenue residence shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
They found a male victim who appeared to have been shot in the torso. He was taken to Trident Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Deputies have arrested Dontreia Antwon Durant, 41, who was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
According to an affidavit, the victim had tried to act as peacemaker for Durant and his son, who had been arguing and began physically fighting.
Witnesses told investigators that Durant then left and soon returned with a handgun, and the victim tried to stop Durant from going back inside the residence.
Witnesses said they heard several shots, the affidavit said, with one witness saying they saw Durant shoot the victim at least once while he was on the ground.
No further information was immediately available on Thursday.