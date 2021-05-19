You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man shot dead at North Charleston nightclub

Police car

NORTH CHARLESTON — A 30-year-old Goose Creek man was fatally shot shortly before midnight May 18 at Vibez Restaurant and Lounge in North Charleston. 

Off-duty police officers working security at Vibez, 2611 Ashley Phosphate Road, became aware of the shooting about 11:49 p.m. when a large crowd began to flee the building, according to a police report. 

Moments later, several people came out of the club with the victim draped in their arms. A sergeant tried to staunch a gunshot wound on the man's back as other officers secured the area. 

Paramedics arrived and transported the man to Trident Medical Center for further treatment, according to the report. 

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard of North Charleston police said in an email May 19 the man died from his injuries. 

The shooting victim has not been identified publicly by authorities and no suspects have been named.

Officers who viewed surveillance footage from the club determined the man was shot on the dance floor, according to the report. 

Reach Steve Garrison 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGarrisonDT.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News