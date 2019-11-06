A man who was shot Saturday during a botched robbery attempt at a North Charleston gas station is facing criminal charges in other states, police said Wednesday.

Further investigation revealed that Andre Snell, 33, faces charges related to fraud, assault, drugs and weapons filed by police departments in several states, said Karley Ash, a North Charleston Police Department spokeswoman.

His girlfriend, 30-year-old Jessica Faye Kennedy, was with Snell at the Cheap Way gas station at 3615 Dorchester Road, Ash said. The two were selling items without a business license and "conducting games of chance."

"At this time, large sums of money were flashed," the spokeswoman said. "This is what detectives believe led to the robbery."

Snell was outside the gas station at 5:21 p.m. when a black male wearing all black, a mask and brandishing a gun approached him and demanded money, according to an incident report.

The man’s dog lunged at the gunman, who fatally shot the canine, the report said. The gunman then turned to Snell and fired several times. One shot struck Snell in the groin.

After the shooting, detectives discovered that Kennedy had an arrest warrant for unlawful games and betting from Nov. 11, 2018, in the Florence County town of Olanta, and another gambling-related warrant dated to Dec. 12 that year, Ash said.

Kennedy was arrested after the shooting and extradited to Florence County. She is not facing additional charges in North Charleston.

Snell's status was not available Wednesday.