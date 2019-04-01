Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot and injured while driving Monday on U.S. Highway 78 in Ladson.
Charleston County sheriff's officials said a person driving a Chevrolet Tahoe got into an argument with the driver of a Honda Accord. While sitting in traffic, the driver of the Accord fired a shot into the passenger side of the Tahoe and struck him, authorities said.
The Accord left the scene.
The victim was able to pull into a parking lot at Highway 78 near Ladson Road after the shooting. He was treated and released from a hospital.
The suspect, described as a black male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, was driving a black or dark-colored 2005 or 2006 Honda Accord with a spoiler on the back. The car last seen traveling west on Highway 78.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.