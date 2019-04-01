Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot and injured while driving Monday on U.S. Highway 78 in Ladson. 

Charleston County sheriff's officials said a person driving a Chevrolet Tahoe got into an argument with the driver of a Honda Accord. While sitting in traffic, the driver of the Accord fired a shot into the passenger side of the Tahoe and struck him, authorities said. 

The Accord left the scene. 

The victim was able to pull into a parking lot at Highway 78 near Ladson Road after the shooting. He was treated and released from a hospital.  

The suspect, described as a black male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, was driving a black or dark-colored 2005 or 2006 Honda Accord with a spoiler on the back. The car last seen traveling west on Highway 78. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.

Reach Angie Jackson at 843-937-5705. Follow her on Twitter at @angiejackson23

Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for The Post and Courier. She previously covered the same beat for the Grand Rapids Press and MLive.com in Michigan. When she’s not reporting, Angie enjoys teaching yoga and exploring the outdoors.