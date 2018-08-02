A 42-year-old man who suffered significant burns at a Moncks Corner motel intentionally set the fire that injured him, authorities announced on Thursday.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the man had a history of mental issues and set the fire, said Moncks Corner Fire Chief Rick Ollic.
The fire broke out in a first-floor room of the Carolina Inn on U.S. Highway 52, where the man had been residing for the past several months, Ollic said. An employee who noticed smoke called 911 around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters found the man in the bathroom of his room. He was transported to a local hospital before being moved to the Joseph M. Still Burn Unit at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.
The man was listed in critical condition as of Thursday, Ollic said.
The fire was contained to one room and no other tenants were displaced, he said.