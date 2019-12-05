A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to killing a man and burning his body, which investigators found near his Charleston County home in March 2018.

Patrick Lee Gregory, 30, received a negotiated 15-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, a 10-year sentence for destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, and a five-year sentence for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, all of which will be served concurrently. He received credit for 637 days of time served.

Gregory was charged with murder at the time of his arrest, but it was downgraded to voluntary manslaughter.

Gregory was one of six people originally arrested in connection to the homicide of Louis Richie Cadden, 31, who Gregory shot in his Parkers Ferry Road home in rural Charleston County. The shooting occurred during a dispute over drugs, investigators said.

Police said Gregory shot Cadden on March 6, then confessed his crime to another person, telling the individual no one would ever find Cadden's body.

That person came forward to police. Investigators found charred bones near Gregory's home in mid-March.

Multiple other witnesses also informed police that Gregory told them he killed Cadden. One witness was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Gregory had help in hiding the body. Five other people, most of whom lived with him, were each charged with accessory after the fact and destruction, desecration or removal of human remains. Those cases are still pending, according to court records.

Investigators said they helped Gregory keep the body burning over a period of several days following the homicide, monitoring the blaze and adding accelerants periodically.