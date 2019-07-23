A former South Carolina resident who stole from a grieving Gold Star mother, embezzled a Marine fraud terminally ill child's charity funds and targeted the bank accounts of Parris Island Marine recruits has been sentenced to federal prison.

John Shannon Simpson was sentenced to four years in prison on a wire fraud charge by U.S. District Judge David C. Norton on Monday in Charleston.

He was also ordered to pay $141,709 in restitution to the South Carolina families and Marines he defrauded.

The 44-year-old ran a charity called "Marines and Mickey" that claimed to provide 100 percent of the funds to newly graduated Marines so they could help pay for their families to attend graduation ceremonies at Parris Island's Marine Corps Recruiting Depot.

Simpson has been living in Lee County, Florida. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick did not immediately know where Simpson resided for some period of time in the Palmetto State.

Between 2014 and 2016, Simpson received about $481,000 in donations from a variety of sources. But only $90,000 was used for charitable purposes, prosecutors said.

In 2015 and 2016, Simpson also made $5,000 worth of unauthorized withdrawals from the bank accounts of at least seven active-duty Marines who had recently graduated from boot camp.

Simpson also targeted Cathy Wells of Marietta, Ga. She was the mother of one of the four Marines shot and killed by Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez at a U.S. Navy Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2015.

Simpson convinced the Gold Star mother to give $75,000 of her own money in honor of her son, Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells.

Cathy Wells told The Post and Courier she was grateful Simpson had been brought to justice.

"I'm very tired and I'm still dealing with all of this," Wells said. "But in the end, this has never been about the money."

In another instance, Simpson held a New York fundraiser to raise money to send a Marine family and their terminally ill daughter to Disney World. The girl died before the fundraiser was complete, and the trip was transferred to another military family.

After paying for that family's expenses, Simpson kept $3,200 of the donations, authorities said.

While running the charity, Simpson claimed to be a "retired career Marine" with 20 years of service, including time as a drill instructor, master sergeant and recon Marine. But he served less than five years in the Marines and went absent without leave before receiving a bad-conduct discharge, according to the federal statement.

"By misleading donors and volunteers about his military background, Simpson was able to add credibility to his solicitations for money," the statement said.

Simpson's South Carolina sentence will run consecutively with a nine-year state sentence he is also serving in Florida.