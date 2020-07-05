Man seen carrying unloaded rifle near Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument

A man was spotted carrying a rifle beside the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument by the Battery on Saturday night, but police determined the gun was unloaded.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday during a pop-up protest in White Point Garden, said Insp. Karen Nix, a spokeswoman for the Charleston Police Department.

It's not illegal to display a rifle or shotgun, just to point and present it, which the man didn't do, Nix said.

When police inspected the firearm, they saw it was unloaded.

She said she wasn't aware if the man gave a reason for displaying the weapon beside the monument.

Unconfirmed reports surfaced on social media on Sunday indicating a man was again carrying a rifle beside the monument about midday. The police had no knowledge of the man returning or of another man repeating the action.

By 5 p.m. Sunday, the Battery was calm, with many people lounging around the park enjoying the weather.

Although many protests and contentious conversations have revolved around Charleston monuments to the Confederacy and pro-slavery individuals, Nix said this was the first time recently that a person has been seen with a gun near a monument.