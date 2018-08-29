Authorities in Hanahan are investigating after the body of an adult male was discovered floating near a dock Wednesday night.
A caller reported seeing the body at 7:14 p.m. near the dock by Dominion Village at the Turkey Creek inlet, according to information provided by the city.
Hanahan Police Deputy Chief Michael Fowler said the man's body was recovered around 7:30 p.m. and that the Berkeley County Coroner's Office would be taking possession of the remains to determine his cause and manner of death.
Personnel from several agencies, including the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Hanahan Police Department, Hanahan Fire Department, the Coroner's Office and Charleston County Rescue Squad, responded to the scene, according to the city's statement.