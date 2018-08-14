A Mexican national who fatally stabbed another man, buried him behind a North Charleston bar and covered the remains in salt has admitted to the killing and was sentenced to a state prison term this week.
Rolando Aldama Ocampo, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the November 2015 death of Jose Rolando Martinez Castro, according to a statement by the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Ocampo, who also goes by Epifanio Martinez Beltranand and doesn't have legal residency in the U.S., was sentenced to the maximum allowable sentenced of 30 years on the charge, the Solicitor's Office stated. He will serve roughly 24 years, seven months of his sentence before being deported to Mexico.
According to investigators, Castro, who also went by Wilmer Fernando Serrano Mata, was reported missing on Dec. 3, 2015. North Charleston police searched unsuccessfully for him and identified Ocampo as a suspect in his disappearance by April 8, 2016.
The detectives brought Ocampo in for questioning and he "confessed ... to being involved in a verbal/physical confrontation ... that resulted in (the victim’s) demise," according to an affidavit.
Ocampo admitted to putting the 22-year-old's remains in a grave behind La Bomba Bar and Grill, 5020 Rivers Ave., and covering him in pool salt.
According to the Solicitor's Office, Ocampo was the manager of La Bomba and lived in an apartment above the bar.
An examination of Castro's body concluded he was killed by a stab wound to the chest, that he had been beaten before being killed and that he was stabbed in the hands and in his left eye, the Solicitor's Office stated.
Witnesses told investigators that Ocampo and Castro were in a romantic relationship and that Ocampo got jealous when Castro "struck up a relationship with (his) niece," the Solicitor's Office stated.
"We were relentless in finding witnesses to help pull this case together," said Assistant Solicitor Culver Kidd, in a statement. "I hope this case will show our Hispanic and Latino community that every life is precious to the Solicitor’s Office."