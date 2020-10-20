Man once sentenced to jail for IOP tree cutting now faces lawsuit from the city

ISLE OF PALMS — A man who faced jail time for cutting down protected trees is being sued by the city, which says he still needs to pay the value of the growth he destroyed.

In a lawsuit filed last week, Isle of Palm leaders say Jonathan James Gandolfo completed his sentence for the infraction but has failed to either donate replacement trees or pay the cost of replacing them, a part of the city's tree ordinance.

The complaint estimates the cost at around $57,000.

IOP is asking both for the tree replacement cost and additional punitive damages of an unspecified amount.

An attorney for the town declined to comment beyond the specifics in the complaint.

Alice Paylor, an attorney for Gandolfo, said Tuesday she is in the process of filing a motion to dismiss the suit. She said the statute of limitations has run out on the ordinance, and that Gandolfo can't be forced to pay the fees because he did not own the land where the trees were cut.

Gandolfo was convicted in a 2018 jury trial of improperly cutting down two trees, one significant and one historic, on an Isle of Palms property. He attempted to buy the property the trees were on but ultimately the sale did not close.

A police report from the 2016 incident said Gandolfo asked a tree cutting contractor in text messages to "be a ninja about it and be quick so the code guys don’t interrupt you."

He appealed his conviction and the case was settled last November. Gandolfo agreed to withdraw the appeal, according to the order ending the case, and the city modified his original sentence, asking him to complete 64 hours of community service within three months.

The prior sentence required two consecutive weekends in jail and two consecutive weekends doing community service.

The town said in its newest suit, however, that the IOP building official asked Gandolfo for the replacement cost in April 2019 and still had not received it.

It's unclear what additional steps the city took to ask for the funds since then.

Paylor said Gandolfo is in the process of building his primary home on the island and is looking to put the now years-old controversy behind him. Previously, he was inspired by the tree-cutting episode to run for a City Council seat, but he ultimately lost in a three-way runoff for two openings.

"I think there’s a long history of animosity, it appears, from town council towards Jonathan," Paylor said. "I know that Jonathan would like to put that all behind him and move on."