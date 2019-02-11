Treance Smalls

A North Charleston man is accused of shooting and killing another person last week while he was on probation for a firearm charge, authorities said Monday. 

Treance Thaddeus Smalls, 21, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. North Charleston police arrested him Monday. 

Smalls is accused of killing 35-year-old Exavier Washington on Feb. 4 at an apartment at 3336 Kraft Ave. 

Police were called to the scene by a woman in another apartment who reported that a bullet came through her wall. Officers found Washington dead in the bedroom of a neighboring residence. 

Records show that Smalls, of North Charleston, is on probation for a 2017 conviction of unlawful carrying of a pistol. His supervision was scheduled to end in May. 

His criminal record also includes convictions of marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance, according to State Law Enforcement Division records. 

Smalls is also charged with pending counts of drug possession, unlawful carrying of a pistol and sale of a pistol stemming from an August arrest. 

He is jailed at the Cannon Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, police said.

