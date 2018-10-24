A man concocted an "elaborate report" that his two children were abducted Wednesday when someone stole the car they were sleeping in, Columbia police said.
The false account sparked a broad, hours-long search in South Carolina, but the 3- and 7-year-old children were never in danger and were not the man's children after all, Chief Skip Holbrook told reporters later Wednesday.
Investigators expected to charge the man with filing a false report.
His story sparked suspicion from the start of the ordeal about 9 a.m., Holbrook said. An investigation revealed more questions, and authorities never issued an Amber Alert, the message system that requires confirmation of various details that could help the public spot child kidnapping victims.
The Columbia Police Department announced before 3 p.m. that the man had made it up. Any motive for the story was still unknown.
"We were having a very difficult time ... just verifying his story," the chief said. "But we have to err on the side of caution and pursue everything ... until we know otherwise."
But it proved to be "an elaborate report of a very serious crime," he said.
The children are real, Holbrook said, but the man is not their father. The youngest was at a grandparent's home, and the oldest was in school, he said.
After calling for help, the man told the police that he had picked up the children from their mother and taken them to an Extended Stay America Hotel, where he had been living for a week. The hotel at 180 Stoneridge Drive is just north of the Riverbanks Zoo.
As the children slept in the back, the father told the authorities, he left the car running for a short time, and when he returned, the car was gone.
The police issued public bulletins on social media with a photograph of a car similar to the blue BMW sedan said to have been taken. The car had a North Carolina temporary licence plate. The man said he lived in Charlotte, the police chief said.
But the man gave only a limited description of the children: The youngest had braided hair, and the oldest had short hair and wore blue jeans and an orange shirt.
"We’re exhausting everything in our disposal to locate them and bring them home safely," Holbrook said at the time.
An Amber Alert, which sends messages to electronic road signs and TV and radio broadcasts, proved unnecessary because much of the story was never confirmed.
Under the criteria listed on the State Law Enforcement Division website, police can issue Amber Alerts if they believe a child has actually been abducted. They must exhaust other means of finding the victim and have enough information, such as a description of a car, to make rescue possible.
If such conditions were met, Holbrook said the alert would have been issued. But that never happened.
The chief said he had talked with the man early in the probe. The man seemed concerned but wasn't frantic — an observation that was not lost on the authorities, Holbrook noted.
"You can be skeptical," he said. "But you've got to pursue the information as it's given to you."