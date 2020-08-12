You are the owner of this article.
Man killed, woman injured by Anderson County deputies during confrontation

One man was killed and a woman was injured Tuesday night during a confrontation with Anderson County deputies.

During the gunfire exchange, an Anderson County Sheriff K-9 was also injured, but no other injuries were reported.

The State Law Enforcement Division will investigate the shooting. 

No further details were provided on the shooting, and SLED did not say what began the confrontation or what made the two individuals suspects.

The incident marks the 28th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the third this year for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. 

In 2019, 45 officer-involved shootings occurred in the state, including four involving Anderson County deputies.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area.

