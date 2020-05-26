Man killed, suspect arrested after Berkeley County card game ends in gunfire

A 29-year-old has been charged with murder in a shooting that erupted during an argument at a card game and left a Moncks Corner man dead Monday.
Ronvelle Johnson, 31, died of a single gunshot wound at the scene, according to the Berkeley County coroner.
Deputies found him off Old Highway 6 around 9 p.m., Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carli Drayton said. She declined to say whether others were wounded.
Authorities soon arrested Tashawn Jamel Johnson on a murder charge. He was booked into the Berkeley County jail overnight.
The suspect has been previously convicted on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, domestic violence and larceny.