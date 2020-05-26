You are the owner of this article.
Man killed, suspect arrested after Berkeley County card game ends in gunfire

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office going Live

A 29-year-old has been charged with murder in a shooting that erupted during an argument at a card game and left a Moncks Corner man dead Monday.

Ronvelle Johnson, 31, died of a single gunshot wound at the scene, according to the Berkeley County coroner.

Deputies found him off Old Highway 6 around 9 p.m., Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carli Drayton said. She declined to say whether others were wounded.

Tashawn Johnson

Tashawn Jamel Johnson. Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Authorities soon arrested Tashawn Jamel Johnson on a murder charge. He was booked into the Berkeley County jail overnight.

The suspect has been previously convicted on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, domestic violence and larceny.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

