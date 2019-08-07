A man killed in a shooting at a Moncks Corner mobile home park on Tuesday has been identified.
Christopher Mitchell, 31, of Moncks Corner, died of a gunshot wound at the scene, 301 Shannonwood Drive, said Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver, Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the scene at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Moncks Corner Police Department. Authorities were able to identify 17-year-old Justin Kymir Juan Woods as the suspect.
They tracked Woods to 1206 St. Johns Ave. in Moncks Corner and took him into custody, police said.
Woods was charged with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, police said.
Tuesday's shooting was the first homicide in the Moncks Corner police jurisdiction this year and the 40th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.