top story

Man killed in downtown Charleston shooting

  • Updated
A man was killed in a shooting in downtown Charleston on Tuesday afternoon.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said officers were called to a shooting at 16 Flood St. about 4 p.m. 

Francis said officers haven't identified an ongoing threat to the community, and the department hasn't announced any suspects or arrests.

Authorities also haven't publicly identified the man who was killed, saying only that the victim was a man.

Police ask that anyone with information call a detective at 843-743-7200.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

