The death of an elderly man, whose body was recovered in the aftermath of a house fire in downtown Charleston last week, was ruled a homicide, authorities said.
Robert White, 82, died at the scene of the blaze that consumed part of his Addison Street home. But investigators now believe that it wasn't the fire that contributed to White's death. Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said on Monday that an autopsy concluded White died of trauma to his body.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and no arrests related to the slaying have been announced.
Authorities first responded around 7 a.m. to 5 Addison St., where the man lived, Dec. 6 for a report of a fire.
Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200 to speak with an on-duty detective.