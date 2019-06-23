north charleston police (copy)

North Charleston Police Department. File

North Charleston Police Department officers are investigating a shooting reported early Sunday evening that left one man dead.

Spokesman Spencer Pryor said authorities responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a residence on Ashley Phosphate Road for a report of a shooting. When they arrived officers found one man who had been shot, Pryor said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to Trident Hospital and died.

Police said the man who died had been involved in an argument with "several people" in the moments before he was shot. A white vehicle, for which the make and model were not known as of Sunday night, was seen leaving the area after the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The fatal shooting marked the 12th homicide investigated in 2019 by the North Charleston Police Department and the 30th in the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

