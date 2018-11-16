A 19-year-old has been arrested on charges that he fatally shot a North Charleston man and wounded a woman, police said Friday.
Malcolm Jerome Washington, 27, was shot about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Police officers found him lying on the ground near Target Street and Rivers Avenue, where he died. A 20-year-old woman with Washington suffered a graze wound on her leg.
Witnesses reported that three men ran away from the scene.
Investigators from the North Charleston Police Department have not explained what led to the shooting, but on Thursday night, they jailed Javion Omar Mazyck, 19, on charges of murder, attempted murder and using a firearm in a violent, Capt. Scott Perry said.
Mazyck has been arrested one other time as an adult in South Carolina, state records showed. He served time in prison after a conviction for attempted armed robbery in 2016.