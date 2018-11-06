A suspect in the fatal 2015 shooting of a mother of three who was mistaken for an adversary during a North Charleston gunfight has been sentenced.
Richard Dara Simmons, 24, was given the minimum sentence of 30 years, said Adam Mlynarczyk, his defense attorney. Simmons also received credit for time served in jail since his May 15, 2015, arrest.
Simmons had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the death of 36-year-old Dena Brown, and to four counts of attempted murder in the shootout that led to her death.
The events began before 2 a.m. on May 10, 2015.
The occupants of two cars shot at each other while driving around the Dorchester-Waylyn neighborhood, according to 911 callers. The roving gun battle stretched down to Interstate 26 where one of the vehicles, a silver Chrysler 300, reportedly escaped.
Another Chrysler 300 showed up and the shooters mistook it for the one they had been firing at.
Inside was Brown, driving back home from a Mother's Day celebration. A shot struck her neck. She had nothing to do with the violence.
Simmons received the minimum sentence because he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the case against the two main suspects: Kenneth Lamont Robinson Jr. and Keon Marquell Cortez Anderson, Mlynarczyk said.
A jury found Robinson guilty of murder and first-degree assault and battery in February. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison and given credit for time served since May 15, 2015.
Anderson's case is still listed as pending in court records.
Derrontae Philip Holmes, a 23-year-old resident of Darlington Avenue in Charleston, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree assault and battery. He is projected to be released from prison on Aug. 10, 2022, according to S.C. Department of Corrections records.
North Charleston residents Charmani Keperiche Aaliyah Shark-McDonald and Nigelia Tamika Brown were arrested on suspicion of obstructing justice, but the charges were later dropped.