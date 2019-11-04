It was a brazen attempted robbery near a busy road in North Charleston.

A man was injured and his dog killed Saturday by a masked gunman at the Cheap Way gas station, 3615 Dorchester Road. Two days later, the investigation remains ongoing and no suspects have been identified, although police believe one shooter was involved.

A North Charleston Police Department incident report released Monday and police spokeswoman Karley Ash provided several details about the shooting. It happened like this:

The man was selling items at 5:21 p.m. outside the station's convenience store when a black male wearing all black, a mask and brandishing a gun approached him and demanded money.

The man's dog lunged at the gunman, who opened fire on the canine before turning and shooting several times at the victim. The bullet struck the man in his groin area and exited through the buttocks.

Officers were called to the scene at 5:23 p.m. and arrived a minute later. They found the dog dead outside and the victim sitting in an ice cooler inside the store.

Surveillance footage didn't capture the shooting, which happened out of the camera's view, but did show a "crowd of people" running from the area after shots were fired.

The victim fell to the ground near a gas pump, got back up and continued running before he eventually returned to the store. A black male was captured on camera wearing a light-blue jacket, dark pants and light shoes running from the scene toward Harvey Street.

"It appeared that the subject was carrying a handgun," the report said.

An officer found six shell casings near the victim's dog and his van.

The gas station has been the scene of several outbursts of violence over the years.

In January 2017, 41-year-old Joseph William Gross was found dead by the station's gas pumps. David Greene, a 58-year-old North Charleston resident, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. His case is pending in court.

Investigators believe the shooting, which was captured on video, was sparked by an "ongoing dispute" between Gross and Greene.

In January 2012, Timothy Darrell Johnson Jr., now 33, shot North Charleston police officer David Winslette, who had stopped Johnson at the gas station to speak with him about a larceny.

As Winslette approached, Johnson turned, drew a 9 mm pistol from his waistband, and fired four shots at the officer. The first round struck the officer in the chest area of his protective vest, the second hit his left knee and the last two rounds missed him.

Johnson was found 14 hours later at an apartment in the Horizon Village community in North Charleston. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder in October 2014.

In October 2007, Antonio Jerome Rivers, then 22 years old, exchanged gunfire at the gas station with Omar Brown, an off-duty police officer who was running for Charleston mayor.

Rivers was on parole at the time but had stopped checking in with officers. He was shot several times during the incident with Brown and arrested.

He later pleaded guilty to assault and battery with intent to kill, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.