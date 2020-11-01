Man in hammock guards Daniel Island tree, threatened by proposed road widening

DANIEL ISLAND — As the remnants of Hurricane Zeta brought cool winds to the Lowcountry, John "Sammy" Sanders swung between the branches of a beloved Live Oak, cradled in a rope hammock.

The Charleston man climbed into his hammock Friday, and planned to spend each day of the next week nestled above Clements Ferry Road, raising awareness for the tree he says could be preserved if the S.C. Department of Transportation would revise its plan to widen the road.

Sanders estimates the tree, which sprawls over Clements Ferry near Cainhoy Road, is about 300 years old with a trunk that measures about 16 feet around.

DOT has said it'll have to come down so that they can widen Clements Ferry Road, as the population has boomed across Daniel Island in recent years.

Sanders said that Black residents used to use the tree as a community meeting place but that he's just started reaching out to cultural preservation groups about its importance.

The gathering place has "critical historical significance," Jason Crowley told The Post and Courier in 2018. Crowley, the Coastal Conservation League's Communities and Transportation Program director, also worried that DOT's plan could endanger a cemetery that lies south of the tree, including the unmarked graves of Black Cainhoy residents.

Sanders' other concern is safety — he says that widening the road on the tree's side would mean a sharper curve for drivers. Sanders said it's not a particularly dangerous stretch of road but that he'd worry about speeding drivers maneuvering on a new path. It'd also mean digging up gas, water and sewer lines.

But at its roots, Sanders' fight is personal. His family's been in the area for generations, and it's been over 30 years since he and his father bought adjacent lots on the now-crowded road. Upon surveying the property, they realized the tree wasn't included, so they bought a third lot.

"There was no protection for trees at all in Berkeley County, back then," Sanders said. "And it was unique. You wouldn't see another tree like that on the whole island. (My father) loved it."

Sanders said the tree has always sat in DOT's right of way. But he wants them to widen the road to the other side, saying it'll sit a little straighter and not require the department to shift gas and water lines.

But that land, while home to less impressive trees, has more wetlands, Sanders said the agency told him.

The Post and Courier couldn't reach DOT Saturday, but the department generally prioritizes wetlands in its effort to keep roads from disrupting their natural surroundings.

"I love the wetlands, and I want to find ways to mitigate that damage," Sanders said. "But if you're asking me to choose between wetlands and this tree, I'm sorry, it's no contest."

So for the next week Sanders will sit in his hammock, dreaming about building an outdoor meeting area under the tree. He thinks his father would like that.