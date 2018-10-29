north charleston police webref web recurring (copy)

A reported burglary Monday afternoon in North Charleston sparked a large police chase through Charleston and Dorchester counties that ended with one person being taken into custody in Summerville.

North Charleston police were called to a home on Hagerman Street, near Interstate 26 and University Boulevard, just before 3 p.m. on report of a burglary in progress. 

Spencer Pryor, agency spokesman, said responding officers saw a stolen black pickup truck driving leaving the area. A pursuit ensued.

Law enforcement officers with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Summerville Police Department assisted with the chase. 

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Pryor announced that a male had been taken into custody in Summerville. A firearm was recovered. 

Further information was not immediately released Monday night. 

