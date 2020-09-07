Man in custody after allegedly stabbing Bonneau police chief in face

A Berkeley County man is accused of stabbing Bonneau Police Chief Franco Fuda in the face Monday morning with a metal object and then holding sheriff's deputies at bay for more than two hours, Sheriff Duane Lewis said.
The man reportedly knocked on the door of Fuda's home at 10 a.m. and then lunged at the chief when he opened the door, Lewis said. Initial reports suggested the weapon was a screwdriver but Lewis said investgators suspect it may have been a tire repair tool.
The attack left a gash on Fuda's cheek that will likely require several stitches, Lewis said. The chief was at an area hospital receivng treatment Monday afternoon, he said.
Fuda called for assistance after the attack, and he and State Law Enforcement Division agents tracked the man to a mobile home in the area, Lewis said. Berkeley County deputies and the sheriff's office SWAT team were called in and attempted to negotiate with the man, he said.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said sheriff's officials tried to reason with the man for more than two hours but he still refused to come out of his West Church Street home. Eventually, SWAT team members went in after him, deployed gas and took him into custody without further incident, he said.
Baker identified the man as Forrest Bowman, who is said to be in his mid-40s. He was being evaluated before being booked into the county jail on a charge of assaulting a police officer, he said.
Lewis said investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack, but the suspect's demeanor led them to suspect he was on narcotics.
Bonneau is a small, rural town of about 500 people, located around 40 miles from downtown Charleston and nine miles from the Berkeley County seat of Moncks Corner.
Fuda, the town’s chief since 2000, brought the national spotlight to Bonneau in 2011 when he wrote a $445 ticket to a woman because he deemed the red “truck testicles” hanging from her 2004 Dodge a violation of the state obscenity law.
Over the years, Fuda has faced complaints of heavy-handed policing, particularly in regard to traffic enforcement that generated revenue for the town. Fuda, who ran for sheriff in 2014, has also received several statewide awards for his DUI enforcement work and was lauded for his actions in the capture of two fugitives in 2012.