Man in critical condition following shooting outside bar

A man drove himself more than 6 miles to a hospital after he was shot outside a bar near North Charleston, according to an incident report released Thursday by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. May 6 to Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway, after Summerville police informed them a man suffering a gunshot wound to his chest drove himself to the hospital, according to the report.

Authorities learned he'd been shot outside JC's Bar and Grill, 3752 Ashley Phosphate Road, the report said. The victim was in critical condition and had to be moved to Trident Medical Center.

The bar is in a shopping plaza near North Charleston city limits in an unincorporated pocket of Dorchester County.

Lt. Rick Carson, a Sheriff's Office spokesman, said there was no 911 call reporting gunfire from the shopping plaza.

The shopping plaza's parking lot has been the site of prior violent incidents, including one as recent as March 24.

According to an incident report, a bartender at JC's called 911 at about 2 a.m. that March day to report about 20 people fighting in the lot. Deputies rushed to the area and found several people in the lot and vehicles speeding off.

One woman took shelter in an adjacent lot and told deputies she'd been walking toward the bar to meet friends when she heard several gunshots. The friends drove to a hospital because one was shot in her leg.

No suspects had been identified in that shooting, according to the report, which said North Charleston police also responded.

And in June, someone fired a gun into the back window of a car and into the JC's building overnight. No one was injured.

The shopping center, which also is home to a grocery store, remained an active crime scene into daylight hours on Thursday.

Authorities said anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office at 843-832-0300.