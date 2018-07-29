A 42-year-old man was hospitalized at the regional intensive care burn unit in Augusta on Sunday following a fire at a Moncks Corner motel.
The fire broke out in a first-floor room of the Carolina Inn on South U.S. Highway 52, where the man had been residing for the past several months, Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic said. An employee who noticed smoke called 911 around 10:40 a.m.
Firefighters found the man in the bathroom of his room. EMS first transported him to a local hospital before he was moved to the Joseph M. Still Burn Unit at Doctors Hospital in Augusta. Ollic did not have further information about the degree of the man's injuries.
Local authorities on Sunday were being assisted by investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
"We do not suspect foul play, but at this time it's still an ongoing investigation," Ollic said.
The fire was contained to the room, and no other tenants were displaced, Ollic said.