Man high on meth steals car with kids inside, chase ensues, N. Charleston cops say

A North Charleston man who told officers he was high on methamphetamine when he shoplifted, stole an SUV that had children inside and led officers on a chase faces several criminal counts, authorities said on Monday.

Gary Jamar Nelson, 55, of Olympia Avenue, was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, shoplifting, grand larceny, failure to stop for blue lights and child endangerment, according to jail records.

The incident began when officers were called at 3:11 p.m. Sunday to 7250 Rivers Ave., North Rivers Town Center, for a report of shoplifters, according to a North Charleston Police Department incident report released on Monday.

Officers spoke to security personnel who said a known shoplifter was inside a store and that he was not alone, the report said. An officer asked for backup after one of the security staffers said one of the suspects had two active warrants and was aggressive.

While the police officer waited for backup, a store security employee pointed out the suspect, who wore a green shirt and camouflage shorts as he left the store "with a shopping cart full of items," the report said. "Loss prevention stated that he was with the original shoplifter that loss prevention called out for."

An officer walked up to the man, later identified as Nelson, and asked him if he had a receipt, the report said.

"The suspect then forcefully pushed the shopping cart at the officer which struck the officer in her abdomen," the report said. "He then took off running between the cars."

The officer chased Nelson, catching up as he got into the driver's seat of a black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, the report said. Several women were screaming behind the SUV and the officer saw a child in the front passenger seat.

"When the officer tried to grab the shift handle, the suspect had already thrown in into drive and pushed down on the gas," the report said. "The officer then lost their grip on the vehicle and was thrown out."

Officers learned that two children, ages 2 and 6, were in the SUV, the report said. The mother also said her husband was a Colleton County Sheriff's Office detective.

Nelson was eventually caught, the report said. The children were not harmed and were reunited with their mother.

Authorities, meanwhile, took Nelson to Medical University Hospital to treat a dog bite, the report said.

There, he told officers he'd been shoplifting with other people, the report said.

One of Nelson's partners told him that an officer was outside and not to approach directly, the report said. Nelson told investigators that when an officer approached him, he got scared and ran.

"He told the officer that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and had been smoking it all day," the report said. "He also stated to the officer that he was not worried about the charges because he'll say he was under the influence and all he'll need to do is apologize and the charges will get dropped."

Nelson also told officers that he didn't know there were children inside the SUV, only realizing they were inside when they cried, the report said.

"He stated that he did not put his hands on the children," the report said.

Nelson was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center after doctors cleared him for release to jail, the report said.