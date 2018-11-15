A man accused of shooting a Charleston police officer during a foot chase in West Ashley five years ago will spend life in prison after a jury convicted him of attempted murder.
Jurors deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday night before finding 32-year-old Mark Lorenzo Blake Jr. guilty. The charge carries a maximum of 30 years behind bars, but Circuit Judge William Keesley sentenced Blake to life under the "three strikes" law.
Blake is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for convictions of drug possession and drug trafficking.
After firing several attorneys since his arrest in 2013, Blake acted as his own lawyer during the trial that began Tuesday in downtown Charleston. The move allowed him to cross-examine Cory Goldstein, the lawman he was accused of shooting.
Blake didn't dispute that he shot Goldstein, leaving the officer with four gunshot wounds to his thigh, arm, shoulder and finger. A fifth bullet lodged in Goldstein's ballistic vest, which likely saved his life.
Blake argued he'd fired in self-defense, telling jurors that Goldstein initiated the gunfight by shooting him from behind, which was contradicted by testimony from Goldstein and the sole witness to the March 30, 2013, shooting.
The night of the incident, Goldstein had tried to stop the rental car that Blake was driving after noticing its darkly tinted windows and watching the vehicle disregard stop signs in the Citadel Mall parking lot. Goldstein said Blake ignored his blue lights and sirens and ultimately crashed along a ramp to Interstate 526. Then Blake bailed out of the car and ran with a .40 caliber Glock.
Blake told jurors he didn't know he was being followed by an officer.
Goldstein chased Blake behind the Comfort Suites hotel on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, where he said Blake turned and pointed his Glock at the officer's chest. They exchanged gunfire, with Blake firing 10 shots and Goldstein firing 18 rounds, according to testimony.
"I stopped shooting when he stopped shooting and dropped the firearm," Goldstein testified.
Goldstein, who attended the trial alongside relatives and supporters, now works in another state as an agent for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.