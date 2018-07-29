Deputies found a man with a machete after he entered a Johns Island church and threatened to kill parishioners Sunday, authorities said.
Charleston County sheriff's deputies were called to Bethlehem St. James United Methodist Church, 1139 Main Road, around 9 a.m. after a man reportedly walked in and threatened to kill churchgoers for unknown reasons.
Multiple people, who were arriving for the beginning of services, heard the threats. The man left at their request.
No one was harmed.
Minutes later, deputies found a man matching the suspect's description at a BP gas station on Main Road and Maybank Highway, which is 2½ miles from the church.
Authorities said the man, 51-year-old Lester Frederick Simmons, was in possession of a machete when deputies arrested him. The weapon was not brandished in the church.
Simmons, of Bohicket Road on Johns Island, faces a charge of third-degree assault and battery.