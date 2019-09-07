Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle (copy) (copy) (copy)

A body was found on James Island on Friday afternoon, and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a suspicious death. 

Someone in the area located a man's body at the end of Jeffrey Road, a small spur near the intersection of Fort Johnson Road and Camp Road. Behind Jeffrey is a pedestrian path in a wooded area that connects some of the surrounding neighborhoods.

The person alerted law enforcement, with deputies responding around 2:30 p.m. and finding that the deceased man had an apparent gunshot wound, according to a release from Capt. Roger Antonio. 

Antonio declined to release details about the deceased, saying the incident was under investigation and that the county's coroner would later release an official manner of death and identity. 

Any information about the death can be reported to the Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700. 

