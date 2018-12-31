north charleston police (copy)
Through the end of February the North Charleston Police Department will accept applications for its March 10-week Citizens Public Safety Academy program. File/Michael Pronzato/ Staff

North Charleston police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the porch of an Ashley Heights residence Monday morning, authorities said.

Police responded around 6 a.m. to 7335 Stall Road for a report of a man who was unresponsive, North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Authorities have not publicly identified the man.

Details related to the circumstances surrounding the man's death were not immediately clear.

