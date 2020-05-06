Man found dead in water after Charleston police search

A man has been found dead after Charleston police searched the water for a possible drowning victim.
Police began searching for an 18-year-old late Tuesday night after receiving a call that he may have drowned off a dock on Royal Assembly Drive. The call came in around 8:40 p.m., police said.
A body was discovered a few hours later by the Charleston Police Department Dive Team. He has not been publicly identified, and his cause of death has not been confirmed.
No further details were immediately available.