The employee who was found dead in the Mount Pleasant Whole Foods Market last week died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Monday.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified him as a 22-year-old man. His body was found Thursday night in a store bathroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident forced the closure of the store for two days as the investigation was under way.

Mount Pleasant investigators said early on that no foul play was suspected in the man's death and released an incident report on Monday summarizing their findings. According to the report, officials found a firearm nearby.

Officers first responded to the supermarket, located at 923 Houston Northcutt Blvd., around 8 p.m. Thursday, said Inspector Chip Googe, spokesman for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.