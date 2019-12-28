An adult male was found dead in an Edisto Beach lagoon early Friday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m. on the morning of Friday, December 27, the Edisto Beach Police Department received a call about a potentially deceased person in a lagoon. Upon arriving to the 800 block of Club Cottage Road, they found a dead adult male in the lagoon. Colleton County Crime Scene Investigators and the County Coroner were also called to the scene.
The incident is still under investigation, and the name of the individual has not been released as of 10 a.m. on Saturday.
“Our sympathy goes out to the family in this difficult time. I would like to thank Sheriff Charles Ghent and Coroner Richard Harvey for their assistance in this incident," said Edisto Beach Police Chief George Brothers.