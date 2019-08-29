The death of a man whose body was found inside a burning vehicle behind a Summerville-area apartment complex earlier this week has officially been ruled a homicide.

Robert Rutlin Jr., 20, of Ladson, died at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday of a gunshot wound, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said Thursday.

Few details about the incident were available.

Deputies responded to a call for shots fired around 10:30 p.m. near the Water at Magnolia Bay Apartments located off U.S. Highway 78, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said. When they got there, they eventually came across a vehicle on fire in a wooded area behind the apartments.

Rutlin's body was found in the driver's seat, authorities said.