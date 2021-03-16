Man finds a 6.45 inch prehistoric shark tooth in Summerville construction site

SUMMERVILLE — With all the development that's led to digging and moving earth around, the town is apparently a hotspot for prehistoric shark teeth.

That's why Savannah resident Matthew Basak wasn't surprised when he stumbled on a three pound, 6.45 inch megalodon tooth in a Summerville construction site.

“I really wanted to run around because I knew what I had found," he said. “It was amazing it was sitting right in front of me.”

The megalodon is known as the biggest shark and predator ever to exist. The creature lived around 3.6 million to 23 million years ago and is estimated to be twice the size of the largest great white shark.

According to the Smithsonian Institute, the largest megalodons were around 60 feet in length and weighed up to 50 tons. A standard basketball court is roughly 94 feet long.

Sharks can lose thousands of teeth in their lifetime, and the megalodon is no different. The fossils are typically found along coastal beaches or offshore. That's one of the reasons why the prehistoric teeth are so common in the Lowcountry.

An even stronger geographic reason, according to Robert Boessenecker, a paleontologist and geology professor with the College of Charleston, is the existence of a bone bed in South Carolina that makes fossil digging a little more accessible.

The building up of layers of mud and sand in the area has been slow over the years and fossils tend to be heavy “so they don’t get transported away like beach sand does," he said.

Though Basak lives in Savannah, he also works with Palmetto Fossil Excursions, a Charleston group that offers guided tours to customers and gives them the opportunity to visit various locations and dig for fossils.

He enjoyed digging for rocks as a youth with his brothers, so hunting megalodon teeth is a fun hobby for him.

"I love all of the fossils that come out of our earth," he said.

Basak found the tooth a little over a month ago and didn't tell anyone until he recently posted about it on social media. He said he was at a Summerville construction site digging and hunting for teeth with his girlfriend when they found a smaller tooth.

Under that tooth was the larger one.

“I’m pretty sure it came straight from the shark's mouth because there was no damage," he said. “I think it was one of the biggest sharks that are here.”

There has been recent research in formally determining the actual size of a megalodon based on the length of one of its teeth, but Boessenecker said doing so would require a length measurement from a paleontologist since they measure it differently than collectors do.

They would then have to plug that measurement into a complicated equation to get the size.

While 6.45 inches is pretty long, it's below the known record for such a find, which is closer to 6.5 inches, according to Boessenecker.

That record tooth was also found in the Charleston area.

The boom in construction around Charleston has led to more fossil discoveries.

Megalodon teeth are pretty common. But Boessenecker said if anyone finds things like marine life or seabird skeletons they should reach out to the Mace Brown Museum of Natural History at the College of Charleston at 843-953-3967.

“There are loads and loads of fossils here," he said. "Our museum is always looking for amateur paleontologists."

Basak is considering selling the tooth. He's already had collectors reaching out to him about purchasing the tooth. Teeth of similar size have sold for anywhere between $600 to $2,000.