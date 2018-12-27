A man was fatally shot at a West Ashley duplex early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Around 1:18 a.m., Charleston County sheriff's deputies responded to a home at 1219 Ashley Hall Road on report of a shooting.
A man suffered gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body and was transported to Medical University Hospital, where he died. His identity has not been publicly released.
A woman told investigators she heard four gunshots. Two men were seen leaving the area, according to an incident report.
Deputies found shell casings on the home's back porch and in the front yard. Authorities obtained a search warrant to look for weapons and ammunition in the home.
This is the 10th reported homicide in the sheriff's jurisdiction in 2018 and the 57th in the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.