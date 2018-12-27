A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours Thursday near a West Ashley apartment complex, Charleston deputies said.
Around 1 a.m., authorities responded to an apartment duplex at 1219 Ashley Hall Road for reports of a shooting. Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said a man was transported to a hospital and died.
Details related to the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting were not immediately clear, and authorities had not announced any arrests as of Thursday morning.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is the 10th reported homicide investigated in the jurisdiction of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in 2018 and the 57th in the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.