Man fatally shot in Lincolnville trying to stop fight between father and son, deputies say

Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Lincolnville.

Deputies responded to a Lincoln Avenue residence shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday and found Billy Jenkins of North Charleston with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso. Jenkins was taken to Trident Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 5:24 p.m.

Deputies arrested Dontreia Antwon Durant, 41, who was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

According to an affidavit, Jenkins had tried to act as peacemaker for Durant and his son, who had been arguing and began physically fighting.

Witnesses told investigators that Durant then left and soon returned with a handgun, and Jenkins tried to stop Durant from going back inside the residence.

Witnesses said they heard several shots, the affidavit said, with one witness saying they saw Durant shoot Jenkins at least once while he was on the ground.

No further information was immediately available on Thursday.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

