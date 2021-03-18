Man faces drug charge after fight aboard airliner forces plane to divert to Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — A New Jersey man was booked into the Charleston County jail March 18, accused of starting a fight that forced an emergency landing of a Florida-bound airliner at Charleston International Airport.

John Yurkovich, 45, of Millstone Township, N.J., faces a single count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Yurkovich had been flying from Newark, N.J., to Miami, but pilots made an unplanned landing at the Charleston airport after a fight broke out in the cabin.

A passenger told police Yurkovich seemed agitated upon returning from the bathroom and took out pills from his carry-on bag. He began screaming and thrashing, according to an incident report, then punched a neighboring passenger and broke the man's glasses.

Fellow passengers rushed to restrain Yurkovich, who injured two more people. One man might have broken his nose, authorities said, and another had a cut on his ear.

Everyone involved declined hospital treatment, and a doctor onboard said their injuries weren't severe.

That doctor also gave Yurkovich a shot of Benadryl to subdue him, police said. By the time authorities boarded the plane, they found Yurkovich face-down on the floor with a belt and zip-ties binding his hands behind his back.

Yurkovich's shirt had been pulled over his head, according to an incident report, and one officer found about 1.5 grams of a white crystal substance in his pocket.

Authorities booked Yurkovich into the Al Cannon Detention Center. More charges from the FBI are expected, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department.

While Yurkovich awaited a bond hearing, his fellow passengers continued on to Miami shortly after noon, authorities said.